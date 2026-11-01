Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sticks To Intense Squats Workout As She Enters Ninth Month Of Her Pregnancy; Know If It Is Safe Or Not |

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu has offered fans a glimpse into her pregnancy fitness journey, sharing a video that captures her dedication to staying active through the months. As the actor enters the ninth month of pregnancy, the clip highlights how her workout routine has evolved while she approaches the final stretch.

The video begins with Samantha performing weighted squats during the first month of her pregnancy. Holding a dumbbell close to her chest, she completes the exercise with a controlled movement. The footage then transitions to the present, showing her performing the same workout as she nears the end of her pregnancy journey.

Sharing the video on social media, Samantha captioned it, “#9. The final lap.”

This is not the first time the actor has shared a glimpse of her fitness routine during pregnancy. She previously posted a video featuring strength-training exercises, offering followers a look at her approach to movement and exercise during this phase.

Are Weighted Squats Safe During Pregnancy?

Weighted squats may be appropriate for some pregnant women with uncomplicated pregnancies, particularly those who were already accustomed to strength training before becoming pregnant. However, the suitability of any exercise depends on an individual’s health, pregnancy and medical advice.

Squats can help strengthen the lower body and support functional movements involved in everyday activities. Maintaining strength and mobility may also help prepare the body for the physical demands of pregnancy and labour. However, exercise should not be treated as a guaranteed way to make labour easier.

Safety Tips To Keep In Mind

Pregnant women should consult their healthcare provider before continuing or beginning a weighted workout routine. If cleared to exercise, lighter resistance, such as a small dumbbell held in a goblet position, may be more appropriate than heavy weights. Movements should remain slow and controlled, with a comfortable stance and neutral spine as the bump grows.

It is important to stop exercising and seek medical advice if symptoms such as dizziness, chest pain, vaginal bleeding, fluid leakage, contractions or unusual shortness of breath occur.