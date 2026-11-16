Amazon Loses 40 Internet Satellites After Vulcan Rocket Fails Mid-Flight; Major Setback To Starlink Rival | AFP

A United Launch Alliance rocket malfunctioned just 10 minutes after liftoff from Florida, destroying 40 Amazon Leo satellites and marking the company's first mission failure in 20 years.

Amazon suffered a major setback in its satellite internet ambitions after a Vulcan rocket carrying 40 Amazon Leo satellites failed shortly after launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Sunday, November 15. The rocket malfunctioned approximately 10 minutes into its flight, destroying its entire payload and preventing the satellites from reaching orbit.

According to a Reuters report, the rocket was operated by United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between aerospace giants Boeing and Lockheed Martin. The incident marked ULA's first mission failure since its formation in 2006, ending a two-decade record of successful missions. The exact cause of the malfunction remained unknown.

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What happened during the Rocket launch?

The Vulcan rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral at approximately 12.40 pm local time. The initial stages of the launch appeared to proceed normally before the rocket experienced an unexpected technical problem.

ULA confirmed that the vehicle suffered an anomaly around 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver Amazon's satellites into their intended orbit.

The company said it would work with Amazon and other relevant organisations to investigate the failure, identify its cause and implement corrective measures before resuming launches.

First major failure for united launch alliance in 20 years

The incident was a significant blow to ULA, which had maintained a successful mission record since its establishment in 2006.

Sunday's mission was the fifth flight of the Vulcan rocket since its debut in 2024 and its first launch in approximately nine months.

The rocket had previously faced technical concerns involving its solid-fuel boosters and BE-4 engines, supplied by Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin.

Although earlier Vulcan missions successfully delivered their payloads, the technical issues had delayed further launches. Investigators had not established whether those earlier problems contributed to Sunday's failure.

Major setback for Amazon's satellite internet plans

The loss of 40 satellites dealt another blow to Amazon's efforts to build a global satellite broadband network capable of competing with Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink service.

Amazon Leo, previously known as Project Kuiper, aims to provide high-speed internet connectivity using thousands of satellites operating in low Earth orbit.

According to Reuters, Amazon had deployed 398 satellites across 14 launches since 2025, representing approximately 12% of the 3,236 satellites required for its planned global coverage.

The company had hoped to begin offering initial internet services in 2026. However, repeated launch delays and technical setbacks have complicated its deployment schedule.

Amazon responds to rocket failure

Amazon acknowledged the risks associated with space launches and expressed confidence in ULA's ability to investigate the incident and resume operations.

The company said ULA remained a trusted launch partner and maintained that it believed the aerospace firm would learn from the failed mission.

The unsuccessful flight was the first of 38 Vulcan launches Amazon had purchased from ULA to support the deployment of its satellite constellation.

Amazon has also secured launch agreements with other providers, including SpaceX, Blue Origin and Europe's Arianespace, as it works to expand its satellite network.