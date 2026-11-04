NLC India Q2 Profit Jumps 83% To ₹1,328 Crore, Revenue Rises 13%

NLC India's Q2 FY27 consolidated profit rose 83 percent to Rs 1,328 crore. |

Mumbai: State-owned NLC India Limited reported an 83 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,328.01 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 724.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The sharp increase in profit came despite weaker pre-tax earnings, with a substantial deferred-tax credit supporting the bottom line.

Revenue Growth

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 13.3 per cent to Rs 4,732.35 crore during the July–September quarter, compared with Rs 4,178.41 crore a year earlier.

Total income rose to Rs 4,826.61 crore from Rs 4,346.72 crore. However, total expenses increased to Rs 4,530.66 crore from Rs 3,615.72 crore.

Tax Impact

Profit before tax declined nearly 50 per cent to Rs 464.65 crore from Rs 921.34 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a deferred-tax credit of Rs 987.74 crore during Q2 FY27.

According to the filing, remeasurement of deferred-tax assets and liabilities following the adoption of the new tax regime had an impact of Rs 714.17 crore during the first half.

Quarterly Comparison

Sequentially, consolidated net profit increased from Rs 436.33 crore in the June quarter to Rs 1,328.01 crore in September.

Revenue remained relatively stable, increasing from Rs 4,716.75 crore to Rs 4,732.35 crore.

Meanwhile, finance costs rose to Rs 437.57 crore from Rs 289.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 2026, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,764.34 crore, compared with Rs 1,564.01 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 9,449.10 crore from Rs 8,004.02 crore.

Dividend Announcement

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share, fixing November 12, 2026, as the record date.

It also approved raising up to Rs 2,500 crore through bonds and an additional 660 MW unit at the Ghatampur thermal power project.

The company further approved an offer for sale of up to 10 crore shares in NLC India Renewables Limited as part of its proposed IPO, subject to regulatory requirements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.