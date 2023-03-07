e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNine out of ten companies lack cultural and organizational structure to unlock digital growth: Infosys Report

Nine out of ten companies lack cultural and organizational structure to unlock digital growth: Infosys Report

Infosys research reveals a blueprint for the 21st century enterprise focused on live data, responsible risk-taking and product-centricity

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Nine out of ten companies lack cultural and organizational structure to unlock digital growth: Infosys Report | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Only 7% of companies have the correct combination of culture and operating structure to boost growth from digital technologies, according to new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute, the thought leadership arm of Infosys, a next-generation digital services and consulting, as per an exchange filing.

The Next Digital Frontier, surveyed 2,700 business executives across the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China, and India, and found that companies that make decisions based on high quality, transparent data and build a culture of responsible risk-taking are more likely to deliver profitable growth in today’s tough macro-economic conditions.

In addition, organizing around products, not process, gets new products to market faster, increasing early-mover advantage.

This research suggests three differentiators for success: use data internally, design organization culture to take responsible risks and organize the business around products.

Read Also
Power Grid Corp Board of Directors approves investments worth ₹4,071cr
article-image

Companies that excel in these capabilities enjoy increased profit, brand perception, and employee as well as customer engagement.

However, our report found that less than 10% of firms have mastered these three differentiators, highlighting significant opportunities for those that do.

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys commented, "We are at a time when businesses and consumers are facing change, tough macro-economic headwinds, and a challenging competitive environment. Leaders must see this period as an opportunity to think differently, unlock new structures and ways of working to drive much needed innovation and growth."

"Yet, in practice, very few businesses are accomplishing this. The opportunity lies in the hands of the C-suite to develop a 21st century enterprise that builds resilience, agility, and growth into their operating models."

Read Also
HAL announces extension of the additional charge of Jayadeva E.P. as Director
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

State-owned HAL gets Rs 6,800 cr order for aircraft from Defence Ministry

State-owned HAL gets Rs 6,800 cr order for aircraft from Defence Ministry

Nine out of ten companies lack cultural and organizational structure to unlock digital growth:...

Nine out of ten companies lack cultural and organizational structure to unlock digital growth:...

Women’s Day 2023: Looking for gifts online? Beware of free offers, fake quizzes as phishing links...

Women’s Day 2023: Looking for gifts online? Beware of free offers, fake quizzes as phishing links...

Adani pays back Rs 7,000 crore loan, secured against shares, 2 years in advance

Adani pays back Rs 7,000 crore loan, secured against shares, 2 years in advance

HAL announces extension of the additional charge of Jayadeva E.P. as Director

HAL announces extension of the additional charge of Jayadeva E.P. as Director