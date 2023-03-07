e-Paper Get App
HAL announces extension of the additional charge of Jayadeva E.P. as Director

The approval is for a further period of three months from 1st March, 2023 or till regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
HAL announces extension of the additional charge of Jayadeva E.P. as Director | Image: HAL (Representative)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd announced that the Ministry of Defence, Govt of India vide its Letter No. 49016/01/2022-D dated 71 h March, 2023 has conveyed the approval of the Competent Authority for extending the additional charge of Director (HR) of the company, to Jayadeva E.P., Director (Operations) of the company via an exchange filing.

The approval is for a further period of three months from 1st March, 2023 or till regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

The disclosure issue is in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

