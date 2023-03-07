Power Grid Board of Directors approves investments worth ₹4,071cr | Image: Power Grid (Representative)

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited informed via an exchange filing, that the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on 6th March, 2023 have accorded investment approvals for the following:

1. Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XXIX at an estimated cost of Rs 524.04 cr scheduled to be commissioned by November, 2025;

2. Transmission system for Kurnool Wind Energy Zone/Solar Energy Zone (AP) - Part-A & Part-B at an estimated cost of Rs. 3546.94 cr scheduled to be commissioned by November, 2024.

The disclosure is in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

