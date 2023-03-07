HCL America Inc announces the results of the Cash Tender Offer | Image: HCL Tech (Representative)

HCL America Inc. announced the results as of the Tender Expiration Deadline with respect to its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash up to U.S.$247,793,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 1.375% Senior Notes due 2026, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by HCL Technologies Limited, via an exchange filing.

The Tender Offer was being made pursuant to a Tender Offer Memorandum dated February 6, 2023 and the company’s further announcement regarding the results as of the Early Tender Deadline dated February 21, 2023.

Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The expiration of the Tender Offer occurred at 11:59 p.m. on March 6, 2023. An aggregate principal amount of US$247,793,000 of the Notes had been validly tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m. on February 17, 2023.

As announced in the early results announcement, the final maximum acceptance amount was reached at the early tender deadline, and any notes tendered after the early tender deadline and at or prior to the expiration deadline will not be accepted for purchase.

Accordingly, the company will not pay any Late Tender Consideration for any such Tendered Notes. Any Notes not accepted for purchase by the Company or not validly tendered will remain outstanding and accrue interest in accordance with their terms.

