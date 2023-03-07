Blue Star launches new deep freezer manufactured at the company’s new Wada Factory | Image: Blue Star (Representative)

Blue Star Limited, today announced that the company has launched its new, indigenously designed, best-in-class range of deep freezers with extra storage and higher cooling capacity, manufactured at its new world-class manufacturing facility at Wada, via an exchange filing.

The new range of deep freezers manufactured at Blue Star’s new state-of-the-art Wada Plant is an indigenously designed range that offers extra storage and higher cooling capacity.

Blue Star has received a BIS certification for these deep freezers under the Government of India's Quality Control Order (QCO).

In addition, these are embedded with superior technologies for highly efficient performance including technologies that provide extra cooling and ensure greater heat transfer for efficient cooling, amongst others

A firm believer in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Company has also planned to indigenously manufacture sub-300L deep freezers with top-notch components and the latest technologies, at its new Wada Plant.

With this, the Company will have a full range of indigenously designed and manufactured deep freezers from 50L to 600L to cater to diverse customer requirements.

B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, adds, “Our manufacturing plants have been upgraded both in terms of production capacity and processes to meet the expected increase in demand for these products in the coming years. Alongside, our distribution network has been further strengthened and widened to increase our penetration further, so as to tap newer markets for these worldclass products.”