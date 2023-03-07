Gold, silver prices remain unchanged | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices remained unchanged during Monday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,550. Silver prices rose by Rs 100 to Rs 67,000 per kilogram.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold remained unchanged as the yellow metal is trading at Rs 51,850, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,850, and Rs 56,550, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 51,950, Rs 51,900, and Rs 52,500, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs Rs Rs 56,700, Rs 56,600, and Rs 57,270, respectively.

US gold prices traded in a tight range on Tuesday, as investors cautiously awaited the monthly jobs data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony, both of which could influence interest rate policy.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,845.45 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,851.00.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 66,900.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 70,000.