Hero Motocorp launches 'Super Splendor XTEC' with impressive connectivity features | Image: Hero MotoCorp (Representative)

Hero MotoCorp, manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today launched the Super Splendor XTEC, further strengthening its highly popular XTEC portfolio to offer a stylish, exciting, and cutting-edge range to its customers, via an exchange filing.

Riding on the trust of the iconic Splendor family, this is the latest addition to the company’s comprehensive range of products in the 125cc segment.

Appealing to the ever-evolving requirements of youngsters, the new motorcycle packs a SUPER punch with its style, connectivity, and convenience features.

Already loaded with SUPER power, SUPER mileage, and SUPER comfort, the new variant now elevates the techplay.

The all-new Super Splendor XTEC comes loaded with features, such as Full Digital Speedometer with Low Fuel Indicator, Service Reminder and Malfunction Indicator.

Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts adds to the convenience. The uniquely styled LED headlamp with high intensity position lamp and new dual tone stripes enhance the overall look of the motorcycle.

The mileage of 68 km/l makes the Super Splendor XTEC a perfect performer. Launched in two variants, the Super Splendor XTEC is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at Rs 83,368 (Drum Variant) & Rs 87,268 (Disc Variant, Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, "Hero MotoCorp has brought the finest range of cutting-edge, technologically advanced XTEC products in its portfolio of motorcycle and scooters and has created a distinct place for itself among riding enthusiasts in the country."

"And, with the introduction of the Super Splendor in XTEC avatar, we aim to redefine the experience in the 125cc segment. We are confident that the iconic Super Splendor in its new version is going to add to the growing appeal of our XTEC range of twowheelers. With this product, we are presenting a whole package to our customers, that scores on connectivity, convenience and design."