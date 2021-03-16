Newly remodelled Vadodara yard facilitates better connectivity & seamless movement of trains

In a bid to facilitate direct movement of trains and to reduce detention time of trains, Western Railway took up the big task of remodelling Vadodara Yard and with this Centralised Electronic Interlocking has been commissioned. The project was termed as one of the “supercritical projects” of the Indian Railways, since the yard lies just on the north of Vadodara on the extremely busy Delhi-Mumbai route. Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway has congratulated Amit Gupta – Divisional Railway Manager of Vadodara Division & his entire team for this unique achievement.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the remodelled Vadodara Yard will help in segregating rail traffic of Ahmedabad and Ratlam sides. On 13th March, 2021, the non-interlocking work was successfully completed and Vadodara Yard electronic