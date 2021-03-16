Central Railway’s herbal garden at CSMT

Central Railway has been consistent in its efforts towards creating an environment friendly atmosphere for its passengers and has implemented various green initiatives across its zone. The concept of a Herbal Garden at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is one such initiative by Mumbai Division.

Planned at a vast area, this garden is situated near the Heritage Gully, at the entrance to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, platform no 18. Boasting of a collection of approximately 120 different species of herbal plants and shrubs, the garden is definitely one of its kind.

The herbal plants include, Ashwagandha extensively used in treatment of various diseases such as leprosy, nervous disorders, venereal diseases, rheumatism and as a tonic for all kinds of weakness and also to promote vigor and vitality; Bramhi that is used in the treatment of mental disorders like epilepsy, insanity and memory loss; Evening primrose, the oil of which is widely used as a dietary supplement, for cosmetic purposes and for the treatment of atopic eczema in the premenstrual syndrome; Menthol mint, that is widely used for flavouring toothpastes, mouth washes and also in cosmetic preparation. Menthol is also used in medicines like pain balm, analgesic creams and cough syrups etc.