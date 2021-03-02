National College’s fest Cutting Chai concludes

National College’s fest Cutting Chai (CC) is the light of every BMM student's life. Cutting Chai has always been a place for happiness, joy, energy, charm and all the positive things. 3 days looked like a lot less to enjoy, but the toil and love behind making the fest worthwhile cannot be expressed with enough words. 2020 was one heck of a ride, and everyone was looking forward to CC as the saviour in their mundane life. Despite it being online this year, the Cutting Chai team pulled the fest off swiftly and smoothly on the online platforms like Zoom and YouTube. Renowned celebrities were invited to judge the events. All events were held online, yet the enthusiasm amongst the participants was just as same as it was on the grounds.

This year's CC was an epic and different feeling unlike previous years that we all got to witness. The bright side of Cutting Chai is that it never comes to an end, it's always the completion and beginning of another new sublime journey of CC in our lives.

People talk about emotional baggage, but CC gives us a baggage of wholesome memories that will make us grin ear to ear with mixed tears of happiness and nostalgia every time we remember about it.

We can't call Cutting Chai just a fest, it's built up from thousands of emotions, that results in an amazing extravagant days, which runs out so fast that we all lose pace and track of time, and wanna go back so hard to experience it all over again.