Narayana Murthy: Nothing can beat the human mind, not even AI-powered ChatGPT

Artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT have raised questions on job security as many believe that AI will soon take over. But there is a possibility that we are overestimating the potential of AI. Narayana Murthy the founder of Infosys agrees and said that nothing can beat the human mind.

In a recent interview with CNBC, the 76-year-old billionaire said that absolutely nothing can beat the human mind, not even recent AI-powered chatbots. This comment by Murthy comes at a time when ChatGPT continues to impress people with its abilities that include but are not limited to offering advice, human-like comprehensive essays and answering any kind of question.

While speaking to CNBC, Murthy said that the 'ChatGPT is an excellent addition to knowledge generation'. He also added that he firmly believes that the human mind is the most powerful imagination machine and it is the human mind that differentiates one from the other. Giving an example he said that if there was a competition between him and the interviewer and one of them decides to use ChatGPT, they will still need to add their own thoughts, tweak the available information as required and add their own differentiation and smartness. This according to him will set him apart and a teacher would be more impressed with him in comparison to his teacher.

He further added that the lazy guys will still get C, but smart people will get an A. This according to him is why he is not worried about the rise and development of AI's like ChatGPT.

ChatGPT to solve bigger problems

“I have used ChatGPT. My son introduced me to it a few months ago. It provides you the knowledge and then you can use it further as per your creativity,” Narayana Murthy had said in March while speaking on the sidelines of NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2023, according to a report by Business Today.

He at that time had also added, "So, it was then used to help bigger problems with human creativity and tech together. ChatGPT is a good one but we must use it as a base and then use it to show our creativity and solve bigger problems but be it ChatGPT or AI, it will never replace humans."

Narayana Murthy

Murthy was the CEO of Infosys between 1981 and 2002 and according to Forbes was the 654th richest person in the world in 2022. He was also listed as the greatest entrepreneur by Fortune magazine and is often described as the father of the Indian IT sector by the Time Magazine.

ChatGPT

OpenAI, San Francisco-based AI powerhouse left the world in shock after ChatGPT was introduced in November 2022. This was the beginning of the race among the top tech companies as they tried to build an AI similar or even better than ChatGPT. The chatbot offers human-like responses and is powered by language model GPT-4. It went on to become the fastest application to hit 100 million users in the history of the Internet.

This chatbot was later integrated into Bing Search by Microsoft who has been pushing billions of dollars into the AI company.