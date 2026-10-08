MP Bags ₹90,000 Crore Investment Proposals At Mumbai Roadshow, 14,375 Jobs On Cards

Madhya Pradesh attracts Rs 90,000 crore investment proposals at Mumbai roadshow, with 14,375 jobs. |

Mumbai: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced that the state received investment proposals worth approximately ₹90,000 crore during its Mumbai roadshow on Thursday, potentially generating 14,375 employment opportunities.

The investment commitments span renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, information technology, data centres, chemicals and manufacturing.

Yadav said the strong response reflected growing investor confidence in Madhya Pradesh's industrial policies and business environment.

Mumbai Roadshow Draws Major Investors

The roadshow brought together leading industrialists, international trade representatives, diplomats and investors to explore opportunities across various sectors.

Yadav described Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as two children of the same mother, highlighting their close economic and cultural ties.

He said Mumbai was home to globally capable investors, while Madhya Pradesh offered substantial investment potential.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's surplus electricity, competitive power tariffs, banking infrastructure, skilled workforce and strategic geographical location.

He also cited public safety and industrial manpower availability as major advantages.

Rs 10 Lakh Crore Investments Under Implementation

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh had introduced more than 25 investor-friendly policies to encourage industrial expansion.

According to him, investment proposals worth approximately Rs 10 lakh crore, representing over 30 percent of commitments received through the Global Investors Summit (GIS), had already reached the implementation stage.

The state government plans to organise another Global Investors Summit next year.

Investors attending the Mumbai roadshow were invited to participate in the upcoming event.

ACME Global Plans Rs 47,000 Crore Investment

Renewable energy emerged as a major investment attraction during the roadshow.

Yadav said ACME Global plans to invest approximately Rs 47,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

Other major groups, including Avaada, INOX and Air Products, also expressed interest in investing in the state.

The pharmaceutical sector witnessed encouraging interest, with companies including Incube Ethical indicating plans to establish or expand operations.

IT And Data Centres Attract Interest

Investors also explored opportunities in information technology, data centres, chemical manufacturing and other emerging industries.

During one-to-one meetings, Yadav held discussions with leading business executives and representatives from several countries.

He said companies already operating in Madhya Pradesh had also announced plans to expand their investments.

Government Promises Faster Approvals

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government's priority was to convert investment proposals into operational projects through improved infrastructure, policy support and faster approvals.

He said growing domestic and international investor interest would strengthen industrial partnerships and accelerate economic activity.

Yadav reiterated the government's commitment to making Madhya Pradesh a leading destination for investment, manufacturing and employment generation.