MP CM Mohan Yadav Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Criticism Of Election Commission, Urges Him To Introspect | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy by blaming the Election Commission for the party's repeated electoral defeats.

CM Yadav said such behaviour was inappropriate in a democratic country like India and alleged that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha was trying to undermine the dignity of the Prime Minister through his political tactics.

“The atmosphere of anarchy that Rahul Gandhi is attempting to create is inappropriate for any democratic nation. Given the entire electoral process overseen by the Election Commission, and the fact that the Congress party has suffered repeated defeats election after election, it would be truly unfortunate if they sought to blame the Election Commission for their losses. Rahul Gandhi’s tactics to disparage the Prime Minister will not succeed. I condemn this behaviour and hope the Congress party will desist from it,” the CM said.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On the Opposition's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "The kind of atmosphere of anarchy being created by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is inappropriate in any democratic country, especially in India, the world's largest democracy. Elections have been held through the Election Commission across the country, and Congress has been losing election after election. If they blame the Election Commission for their defeats, it is unfortunate. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who rose from a humble background, strengthened his connection with the people and enhanced India's prestige while upholding the dignity of the Prime Minister's office, Rahul Gandhi's tactics to undermine him will not work..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026

CM Yadav Questions Congress' Repeated Defeats

The Chief Minister further said it was “astonishing” that Congress had suffered three consecutive Lok Sabha election defeats and repeated setbacks in various states under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, while he was attempting to shift responsibility for the losses onto the Election Commission.

“It is astonishing that, despite losing three consecutive Lok Sabha elections and facing repeated defeats in various states under his leadership, Rahul Gandhi is attempting to falsely boost his workers' morale and validate his own leadership by shifting the entire blame for these losses onto the Election Commission. The party and its workers are taking note of the fact that, amidst this string of defeats under his command, he is trying to rally a group of people who are themselves accustomed to losing. I believe this is dangerous for democracy; he should refrain from such actions,” CM Yadav said.

Rahul Gandhi Urged To Introspect

He urged Rahul Gandhi to reflect on his conduct and said Congress should focus on strengthening its organisation instead of blaming constitutional institutions.

“I would like to remind Rahul Gandhi of the era - spanning nearly 30 years - when coalition governments were the norm, and contrast that with the time when the Congress government was in power in Delhi, and Modi ji was declared the Prime Ministerial candidate. Given the situation, why did the Congress suffer such a crushing defeat? The Congress has still not been able to come to terms with it. The party constantly engages in conspiracies, but creating an atmosphere of chaos is hardly appropriate. I believe that Rahul Gandhi needs to reflect on his conduct and behaviour to revive the party,” the CM said.

Watch | Delhi: Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said, "Three hundred MPs from the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha wish to stage a protest. We have been prevented from protesting for the past two days. We were stopped on the first day, stopped right in front of the Election Commission. Subsequently, we sought to protest at Jantar Mantar, but as you witnessed yesterday, we were stopped there, and our people were assaulted. The reality is that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar, and Mohan Bhagwat have hijacked India through a criminal conspiracy; they have destroyed the Constitution and stolen votes. We, the Opposition, tell you that action will be taken…" @RahulGandhi | @INCIndia (Source: Congress/X) — United News of India (@uniindianews) October 8, 2026

CM Targets Congress Over Electoral Losses

He added, “I believe that his own party workers will not forgive him. For lowering India’s dignity, at times he speaks against the Supreme Court and at times against the Election Commission. Such statements will not help. It would be better for him to assess his own party, strengthen his workers, and remember that his party has also formed governments in several states through the same Election Commission. If Congress has won the election in Kerala, what does that mean?”

He further said that if Congress had been out of power in Tamil Nadu for 50 years and West Bengal for 30–40 years, it was because of its own weaknesses.

Congress should introspect on why it is out of power in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states as well, he said, adding that such tactics would not work and expressing hope that the party would understand this.