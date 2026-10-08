Mohan Yadav Secures ₹7,500 Crore Investment Proposal From Bhilosa Industries, 3,750 Jobs On Cards In Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav held discussions with Bhilosa Industries Managing Director Sandeep Jain in Mumbai on Thursday over a proposed investment of up to Rs 7,500 crore in the state's textile sector.

The proposed project at PM MITRA Park in Dhar is expected to create approximately 3,750 direct employment opportunities and strengthen polyester manufacturing in the state.

Rs 7,500 Crore Investment Plan

The discussions took place at The St. Regis hotel during an interactive session on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhilosa Industries presented a phased investment proposal focused on developing a large polyester manufacturing facility at PM MITRA Park in Dhar.

The company plans to begin operations with an initial capital investment of Rs 2,500 crore, eventually increasing the total investment to Rs 7,500 crore.

Commercial production is targeted to begin in 2028.

300 Acres For Manufacturing

Bhilosa Industries is in the final stages of selecting approximately 300 acres of land for the proposed project.

Of this, 200 acres will be used for textile manufacturing, while another 100 acres will accommodate supporting industrial units.

The project aims to establish an integrated polyester manufacturing ecosystem across the Dhar-Indore industrial belt.

Boost To Polyester Industry

The proposed facility will manufacture polyester yarn, fibres, knitted fabrics and man-made fibre-based non-garment textiles.

It is also expected to encourage the development of several micro and small supporting industries.

The investment could strengthen Madhya Pradesh's textile supply chain and create new opportunities for local businesses.

Bhilosa's Global Presence

Bhilosa Industries has an annual turnover of approximately Rs 13,232 crore and holds nearly 25 per cent of India's polyester market, according to the company details shared during the meeting.

Its products are exported to several international markets, including South America, Turkey and Nepal.

The proposed facility could further strengthen Madhya Pradesh's export potential.

Government Promises Support

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the world-class infrastructure and logistics connectivity available at PM MITRA Park.

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He assured the company of investor-friendly policies, transparent approvals and targeted incentives to support polyester manufacturing and related industries.

The government aims to attract major investments while expanding industrial employment across Madhya Pradesh.