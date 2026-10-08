CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates MP Travel Mart 2026, ₹848 Crore Tourism Deal Inked | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that Madhya Pradesh is the only state in the country where deities are offered liquor and where tigers and cows drink water from the same river.

Speaking on the inaugural day of the four-day 7th edition of the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart (MPTM 2026) at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre (Minto Hall) on Wednesday, he highlighted the state's cultural heritage and wildlife conservation efforts.

Reflecting on conservation milestones, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for reintroducing the cheetah to India decades after its extinction, adding that he had just returned from releasing cheetahs into their third habitat in the state.

“In four months, we will launch India's largest pumped hydro storage facility, located near the Gandhi Sagar Dam in the Mandsaur-Neemuch region of MP, which falls within the broader Chambal River basin,” Yadav announced.

During the event, 12 strategic MoUs and agreements were signed, covering skill development, rural and adventure tourism, film and media promotion, smart tourism, and heritage conservation.

A historic Rs 848.40 crore mega-investment agreement was inked between the MP Tourism Board and M/s ARM Foods Pvt Ltd to construct an international-standard golf course, golf villas, a wellness resort, and a luxury hotel at Ramgarh in Sehore district.

The flagship project is expected to generate 920 direct jobs along with hundreds of indirect opportunities.

Letters of Award totalling Rs 252 crore were formally handed over for 14 major projects, including hotels, wellness resorts, luxury tented camps, eco-tourism units, and wayside amenities across three key tourism highways. A new MP Tourism website and a coffee table book were launched.