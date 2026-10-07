Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart 2026: CM Mohan Yadav Highlights MP’s Culture, Heritage, Wildlife And Tourism To 200+ Influencers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is an incredible and sacred land of courageous icons such as Veerangana Rani Durgavati and has profound cultural ties to Lord Krishna and Sudama.

He also highlighted the successful reintroduction of cheetahs and the development of a thriving habitat for them in the state.

The Chief Minister was addressing the National Influencers Meet ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart (MPTM) 2026 at a hotel in the city on Tuesday.

More than 200 social media influencers from across the country participated in the interaction with the Chief Minister.

He cited innovative tourism initiatives, such as converting an old school building in Ujjain into the Samrat Vikramaditya Hotel and introducing traditional shikaras on Bhopal’s Bhojtal, mirroring the experience of Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake.

Renowned chef and TV personality Ranveer Brar, actor Amit Sial and content creator Maroof Kalman said that understanding Madhya Pradesh requires experiencing its local culture, connecting with its people and discovering its untold stories first-hand.

A special fashion show showcasing the state’s handlooms, art and crafts was also held.