Three Nigerian Women Detained At Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Railway Station Over Suspicion Of Carrying Illicit Substances

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Nigerian women detained Bhopal: Three Nigerian women were detained by a team from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Bhopal. The authorities initially flagged the individuals on suspicion of carrying a suspicious substance. However, a rigorous inspection of their belongings yielded no illicit or suspicious materials. Nevertheless, the women allegedly failed to produce sufficient identification documents, valid passports, or legal permits required to establish a lawful and authorized stay within the country.

Detainees under watch at Talaiya police station detention centre

The trio, whose ages range between 40 and 50 years, were taken into formal custody. They have been identified as Adetokunbo Adunni, Kela Christine, and Nikechi Princess. Following their initial interception, they were handed over briefly to the Misrod police for preliminary questioning before being transferred to the TT Nagar police station, Bhopal. Subsequently, authorities moved the foreigners detained without documents in India to a designated detention centre located at the Talaiya police station, where they remain under administrative watch.

According to investigative officials, the incident unfolded approximately three days ago. Law enforcement agencies have intensified their efforts to unravel the complete background and movement history of the Illegal foreign nationals detained in MP's capital city.

Legal action to be taken once complete verification of documents is done: Police

Investigators are meticulously probing multiple dimensions of the case, including the specific date and entry route they used to cross into India, their underlying purpose of visit, and their overall travel and immigration footprints. Police authorities emphasized that further legal action, statutory verification, and definitive proceedings will only be executed after immigration papers and credentials are completely verified.