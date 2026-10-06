‘Get Out, Or I’ll Misbehave’ — MLA Atif Aqeel Confronts Bhopal Metro Officials Over Construction Work Near Bada Bagh Graveyard

Bhopal Graveyard Confrontation (Madhya Pradesh): A late-night confrontation erupted at Bhopal’s Bada Bagh graveyard after a Metro team allegedly began installing barricades and placing containers inside the premises around 1:30 AM on Tuesday. Congress MLA Atif Aqeel rushed to the spot, strongly objected to the Metro management’s action and confronted officials. The standoff ended after the administration and Metro authorities assured the MLA that they would remove the containers and clear the graveyard premises by 7 AM on Tuesday.
During the heated exchange, Aqeel questioned how Metro officials could bring materials to the graveyard without allegedly informing or seeking permission from the Shahi Auqaf.
The MLA said, "Chalo baahar niklo, varna badtameezi karne lagunga." (Get out or else I’ll start misbehaving.)
He also accused the police of facilitating the alleged encroachment and insisted that permission from the Shahi Auqaf must be obtained before any work is carried out.
Aqeel has once again raised objections to the proposed route of Phase-2 of the Bhopal Metro’s Orange Line. The MLA reached the Shahi Kabristan near Bhopal Talkies late Monday night after learning that Metro Corporation officials and workers had arrived with machinery and started installing barricades.
Aqeel, who has been opposing plans to take the Metro route underground through the graveyard area, questioned officials over allegedly carrying out work without prior permission.
“Leave the graveyard alone and carry out your Metro work elsewhere. How did you bring all this material here? This land belongs to the Shahi Auqaf. Did you inform them or take their permission?” Aqeel told officials at the spot.
Expressing anger at the police presence, he further alleged, “The police are standing here and facilitating this encroachment. First take permission from the Shahi Auqaf and only then carry out any work here.”
Following the confrontation, administrative and Metro officials reportedly assured Aqeel that the containers and other material would be removed from the graveyard premises by 7 AM.