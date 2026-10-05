Bhopal Knife Attack Viral Video: Auto Driver Attacks Rapido Driver With Knife After Dispute Over Tea Stall Seat Near Bansal Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly attacked a Rapido driver with a knife following a dispute over a chair near Bansal Hospital in Bhopal on Sunday. The incident involved the accused auto-rickshaw driver Naseem Khan and Rapido driver Ramraj Singh. Singh, who was wearing a red T-shirt, was sitting at a tea stall opposite Bansal Hospital when the confrontation happened.

According to available information, Khan approached Singh at the tea stall and confronted him over a chair. A heated confrontation broke out between the two, which soon turned violent. Khan allegedly attacked Singh with a knife.

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कल भोपाल में बंसल हॉस्पिटल के सामने चाय की दुकान पर बैठे रैपिडो चालक #रामराजसिंह (लाल टीशर्ट)पर ऑटो चालक #नसीमखान ने आकर कुर्सी पर बैठने को लेकर विवाद किया और चाकू से हमला कर दिया। भोपाल में ऐंसी घटनाएं आम हैं, #शास्त्रार्थ_का_शंखनाद_क़िस्त2 https://t.co/1h6Y7knTVZ — shivraj singh yadav (@SinghYadav42130) October 5, 2026

In the video, two men were engaged in a violent confrontation on the roadside. One of them, Naseem Khan, can be seen repeatedly trying to attack the other with a knife. Singh tried to dodge the knife, however Khan continued to attack him and pushed him on the ground. Singh, too, retaliated and punched him.

Several people can be seen nearby during the altercation, while an auto-rickshaw is also visible at the spot. The confrontation happened in a public area near Bansal Hospital, which is frequented by commuters, patients, attendants and drivers of public and app-based transport.

Further details regarding the nature and extent of Singh's injuries were not immediately available. It was also not immediately known whether he required hospitalisation or received medical treatment following the alleged attack.

Information regarding any police complaint or registration of a case in connection with the incident was also not available at the time of writing. There was no immediate information on whether Khan had been detained or arrested by police.