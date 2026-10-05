60–70 Bikers Create Ruckus At Birthday Party In Bhopal Colony, Residents Allege Stunts And Reckless Riding | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of around 60–70 bikers allegedly created a ruckus at Vivekanand Colony under the Katara Hills police station limits around 10.30 pm on Sunday, triggering panic among residents.

According to residents, the youths entered the residential colony riding their bikes at high speed. Some of them were allegedly seen performing stunts, raising safety concerns among residents.

The youths had arrived to attend the birthday party of a youth who lives in the colony as a tenant.

Alarmed by the sudden arrival of such a large group, residents called the police. The main gate was also closed to prevent further commotion.

Acting on the information, Katara Hills police station in-charge Sunil Dubey reached the spot along with police personnel and Dial-112 emergency response vehicles. Police cordoned off the premises and called the youths out for questioning.

It is alleged that the police counselled them and let them go with a warning.

Residents claimed that despite the large number of bikers and reports of reckless riding and dangerous stunts, the police did not take action against anyone.

They said the incident created an atmosphere of fear, particularly among children and the elderly.

The residents have demanded strict action against those indulging in such behaviour to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of people living in the colony.