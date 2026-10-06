Four Bhopal Police Stations Get ISO 9001:2015 Certification After Major Makeover | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four police stations in Bhopal, Bagsewaniya, Ashoka Garden, Kolar and Khajuri Sadak, along with the additional DCP Zone-3 office, were awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification on Monday. The certificates were presented by Commissioner of police Sanjay Kumar and the ISO team.

The certification follows an extensive renovation and modernisation drive undertaken by Bhopal Police. The stations were earlier in poor condition, with inadequate space for police personnel and visitors and poorly maintained records.

As part of the improvement drive, old records were disposed of or systematically maintained, seating arrangements were improved and facilities for visitors and complainants were upgraded. The stations were also refurbished to make them more citizen-friendly.

The ISO team evaluated the facilities and functioning of the police stations on quality and prescribed standards before granting certification.

Earlier, Misrod, Ratibad and Mahila police stations had also received ISO certification.

Commissioner of police Sanjay Kumar congratulated the staff and urged other police stations to adopt similar standards and improve public-oriented services.