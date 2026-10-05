Bhopal Retired IAS Officer Murder Suspect’s Scorpion Tattoo Becomes Key Identification Clue | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The scorpion tattoo on the neck of suspect Varun Kumar could prove crucial in helping police identify and apprehend him in connection with the murder of retired IAS official Rakesh Agarwal.

With Kumar allegedly avoiding the use of a mobile phone to evade surveillance, Bhopal Police have issued a lookout notice across five states carrying his photograph, physical details and other identifying information.

Earlier, police claimed to have traced Varun’s location to Delhi as he was caught through face detection technology. However, police are yet to track his exact location.

Police have launched an intensive search for Kumar across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan.

As part of the effort, teams are distributing pamphlets along his suspected escape routes and in areas where he is believed to have taken shelter, so that members of the public can help identify him.

Additional police commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan said 15 police teams are currently involved in the search operation. Police are also keeping a close watch on Kumar's relatives, friends and other close associates.

However, investigators have so far found no evidence that he has contacted any of them after fleeing Bhopal.

Chauhan said Kumar had previously stayed somewhere in Pune. Although his police records showing any previous criminal case against him have not been found so far, the investigation has indicated that he may have been involved in minor thefts in the past.

According to the probe, Kumar had contacted the caretaker-providing agency at Bag Sewania through the internet and Justdial. He then came to Bhopal, following which the agency placed him at the residence of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal.

Police believe Kumar is deliberately avoiding mobile phone use to prevent his location from being tracked. Investigators are therefore relying on physical identification, surveillance, information from his associates and checks along possible escape routes.

Police officials said the suspect did not appear to have taken any significant cash or valuables from Agarwal's house. In such a case, the actual motive is likely to become clearer only after Kumar is arrested and interrogated.

Tributes paid to retired IAS officer

Meanwhile, tributes were paid to deceased retired IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal at Officer’s Mess at Char Imli on Monday.

The condolence meeting was attended by a large number of IAS fraternity, relatives and acquaintances of Agarwal. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also paid tributes to the deceased retired officer.