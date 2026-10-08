Mohan Yadav Holds Key Talks With Sun Pharma Chief, ₹3,000 Crore Investment And 1,750 Jobs In Focus

Sun Pharma plans a Rs 3,000 crore Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh. |

Mumbai: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is planning a major expansion in Madhya Pradesh, with a proposed Rs 3,000 crore manufacturing project in Pithampur expected to create over 1,750 jobs.

CM Meets Sun Pharma Chairman

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav met Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Executive Chairman Dilip Shanghvi in Mumbai on Thursday to discuss fresh investments and the company's expansion plans.

The meeting took place at The St. Regis hotel during an interactive session on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Discussions focused on land allocation, infrastructure, regulatory approvals, investment incentives and renewable energy requirements.

Rs 3,000 Crore Investment Plan

Sun Pharma has proposed establishing a greenfield pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Pithampur with an investment of approximately Rs 3,000 crore.

The facility will manufacture pharmaceutical formulations for India, the United States, Europe and other international markets.

The project is expected to generate more than 1,750 employment opportunities, including approximately 1,250 direct and 500 indirect jobs.

Infrastructure Deadline Set

The proposed project will be developed in Sector 7 of Pithampur.

During the meeting, discussions covered land acquisition, local administrative hurdles and infrastructure requirements.

The Chief Minister directed officials to facilitate necessary processes and ensure the availability of water, electricity and road connectivity by December 2026.

Issues involving plot transfers, registration fee exemptions and amendments to investment-related approvals were also discussed.

Mega Solar Project Planned

Sun Pharma's long-term energy requirements were another major focus.

Yadav assured the company of government support in identifying suitable land for a large solar power project.

The government also discussed faster approvals, infrastructure support and incentives for the proposed renewable energy facility.

Ratlam Pharma Park Draws Interest

Shanghvi expressed interest in exploring additional investment opportunities at the proposed pharmaceutical park in Ratlam.

Sun Pharma already has a significant presence in Madhya Pradesh, having established its Dewas manufacturing facility in 1984.

Its formulation and active pharmaceutical ingredient facilities in the state currently employ around 3,958 people.

Yadav reiterated the government's commitment to providing investor-friendly policies, faster clearances and essential infrastructure to attract major industrial investments.