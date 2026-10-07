Madhya Pradesh To Replace All Dilapidated School Buildings Within Two Years, Announces CM Mohan Yadav | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the state government has resolved to replace all dilapidated school buildings in Madhya Pradesh with new structures within the next two years.

He also said long-pending promotions of teachers have been carried out and fresh recruitment of teachers will be undertaken.

Yadav was addressing students at the state-level painting and speech competition organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at Government Model Higher Secondary School, TT Nagar, Bhopal.

During the programme, Class 10 student Ikra from Government Girls HS School, Porsa in Morena district, approached the CM and shared her difficulties in continuing her education. Yadav assured her of all possible assistance.

The CM said public bus services had been restarted in the state after 21 years and would improve connectivity to remote areas. Buses are also being operated to facilitate students' transportation to schools.

He further claimed that Madhya Pradesh now has the country's lowest unemployment rate and said the state government would observe 2027 as the Year of Youth.

The CM also viewed selected paintings from all 55 districts displayed at the venue. The top three winners of the state-level speech competition presented their speeches before the gathering.