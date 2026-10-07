MP Eyes Pharma Investment Push, CM Mohan Yadav To Woo Industry Leaders In Mumbai

MP CM Mohan Yadav | Image- (X/Twitter)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will meet leading industrialists in Mumbai on October 8 as the state steps up efforts to attract fresh investment and create employment ahead of the proposed Global Investors Summit 2027.

The outreach will focus strongly on pharmaceutical and medical device companies, while also pitching opportunities across telecom, renewable energy, textiles and other manufacturing sectors.

Pharma, Medical Devices In Focus

A dedicated roundtable with pharmaceutical industry representatives will explore investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’s pharma and healthcare manufacturing ecosystem.

The state will also showcase the Medical Devices Park in Ujjain, highlighting infrastructure being developed specifically for healthcare and medical equipment manufacturers.

Yadav will hold one-to-one meetings with prominent industrialists to understand their expansion plans and requirements related to land, power, logistics, skilled manpower, supply chains, clearances and policy support.

Four Industrial Hubs On Showcase

Madhya Pradesh will pitch four major sector-specific projects — the Gwalior Telecom Manufacturing Zone, Babai-Mohasa Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing Zone in Narmadapuram, PM MITRA Park in Dhar and Medical Devices Park in Ujjain.

The government expects large investments in these zones to create a wider ecosystem of suppliers, ancillary units, logistics providers and services, generating opportunities for local businesses and jobs for young people.

Investment With Employment

The state’s strategy is to attract projects that increase manufacturing while creating employment. Industry feedback gathered during the Mumbai meetings will also be used to strengthen investment facilitation and tailor support to investors’ requirements.

The outreach comes as Madhya Pradesh prepares for the proposed Global Investors Summit 2027 in January and expands direct engagement with companies in India and abroad.

The Mumbai programme will also include discussions with foreign missions in India to connect Madhya Pradesh’s investment opportunities with international business networks and potential overseas investors.