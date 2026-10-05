CM Mohan Yadav Stops For 'Tea Break' At Roadside Stall In Barela, Honours Youth Giving Free Coaching | VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was seen enjoying ‘Chai Ki Chuski’ during his visit to Jabalpur as he stopped at a roadside tea stall in Barela, interacted with locals and later visited a dhaba run by a woman and her daughter-in-law. He also honoured a local youth for providing free coaching to children.

The Chief Minister was travelling by road from Mandla to Dumna Airport after attending a tendu leaf bonus distribution programme when his convoy stopped near the Sharda Mata Temple in Barela.

FP Photo

#WATCH | CM Mohan Yadav Stops For 'Tea Break' At Roadside Stall In Barela, Residents Gather To Meet Him#MohanYadav #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews @DrMohanYadav51 https://t.co/fwW5bgJ63s — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 5, 2026

Tea At Roadside Stall

A large number of local residents had gathered near the temple after learning that the Chief Minister would travel through Barela. On seeing the crowd, Yadav stopped his convoy and walked to a small roadside tea stall.

He interacted with the stall owner, had tea and paid for it himself. BJP Jabalpur city president Ratnesh Sonkar and the party's Divyangjan Cell state president Sandeep Rajak were among those present.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Stops At Family-Run Dhaba

The Chief Minister later stopped at Sunrise Family Dhaba in Barela, where he was welcomed by BJP rural district president Rajkumar Patel, MLA Neeraj Singh and other party workers.

The dhaba is run by a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo, Aarti Dubey and Surbhi Dubey. Yadav had tea at the dhaba and interacted with the two women, enquiring about their family members.

During the stop, the Chief Minister also met Mayank Sahu, a local youth who provides free coaching to children in Barela. He felicitated Sahu with a shawl and appreciated his initiative.

The Chief Minister later reached Dumna Airport, where BJP leaders and workers welcomed him before his onward journey.

FP Photo

CM loves street-side refreshments!

This is not the first time the Madhya Pradesh CM was seen enjoying street-side refreshments. Last time he was seen relishing on rambhaji, puri and jalebi at Varanasi's Shree Ram Bhandar.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Relishes Kachori, Puri-Rambhji & Jalebi At #Varanasi's Famous Shree Ram Bhandar #MadhyaPradesh #MohanYadav @DrMohanYadav51 https://t.co/3AyFxh5ioV — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 4, 2026

Before that, he stopped his convoy for a 'tea break' at a local shop while he was in Ujjain.