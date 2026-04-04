MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Relishes Kachori, Puri-Rambhaji & Jalebi With Family At Kashi's Famous Shree Ram Bhandar -- VIDEO

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Relishes Kachori, Puri-Rambhaji & Jalebi At Kashi's Famous Shree Ram Bhandar -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While the entire India looks forward to visiting Varanasi and tasting all its authentic delicacies, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav also joined the spree and relished some delicious street food of the spiritual city.

CM Yadav is currently on a tour to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, along with his wife Seema Yadav. As his convoy moved through the streets of the city, it stopped by Kashi’s famous Shree Ram Bhandar.

Here the CM ordered the famous kachori, puri-ram bhaji, jalebi and lassi, and enjoyed them with his wife.

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CM earns praises from all

Witnessing the CM himself enjoying the street food just like a common man melted many hearts, both-- locals and netizens.

Local shopkeepers, devotees, staff members were excited to see him in person, and photos of the moment are going viral on social media.

Yadav’s humble and friendly behavior made people happy. Many met him, talked to him, and praised his simplicity.

It is said the residents felt so comfortable with him that it didn’t feel like they were meeting a Chief Minister.

About Shree Ram Bhandar

Shree Ram Bhandar is one of the most famous breakfast spots in Varanasi serving the crispiest and crunchiest kachori and puris along with piping hot, spicy and tangy bhaji (chole-potato gravy).

It also serves crispy khoya jalebi and many other delicacies. This spot ends up making a space in the itineraries of every visitor of Varanasi, and now Madhya Pradesh’s chief minister also couldn’t ignore it.

As the CM enjoyed his dishes, he said, “Bharat ke har prant aur shahar ki apni vishisht khan-pan sanskriti hoti hai, jo wahan ki pehchaan ko darshati hai. Sthaniya swaad aur paramparik vyajan hamari samriddh sanskritik virasat ka mahatvapun hissa hain…(Every city in India has its own special food culture, which is an important part of our rich heritage).

According to information, the stoppage was made while the CM was heading to the airport.