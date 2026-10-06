Madhya Pradesh Youth Conclave: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 2 MPPSC Exams, Dedicates 2027 To Youth Power

Youth Conclave Bhopal 2026: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hosted the Youth Conclave in Bhopal on Tuesday to cater to the aspirations and interests of young people. The event is being held at Lal Parade Ground, with people from across the state in attendance. The event organised by the Higher Education Department and Minister Inder Singh Parmar aims to provide students and youths with a platform to discuss and explore new career choices, business and entrepreneurship ideas and support, and ways to upgrade their skill sets.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacted directly with nearly 20,000 youngsters. AI, robotics, drones, semiconductors, renewable energy and electric vehicles are among the key focus areas. As many as 17 government departments and various organisations participated in the event. Similarly, over 80 exhibition stalls were set up to showcase projects and initiatives by universities, departments and start-ups.

LIVE : मुख्यमंत्री @DrMohanYadav51 जी के मुख्य आतिथ्य में आयोजित सीएम यूथ कॉन्क्लेव-2026, लाल परेड मैदान,भोपाल #CMYouthConclave2026 https://t.co/sAkIsusGPp — BJP Madhya Pradesh (@BJP4MP) October 6, 2026

Addressing the youths, CM Mohan Yadav congratulated Asian Games medalists from Madhya Pradesh. He hailed the MP as the state with highest number of youth population in the country. "We have new colleges, medical university and technical industry coming up in the state. We will conduct two Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exams (MPPSC), instead of one in 2027 as we dedicate the year to the youths."

CM Yadav interacts with students. |

Jubin Nautiyal Bhopal performance: Singer Jubin Nautiyal and Mumbai-based Kabir Cafe will also perform at the conclave. Nautiyal addressed the youths and raised slogans of 'Jai Mahakal', saving his surprise performance for the end of the event.

Back-to-back events targeting youngsters — first Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' in Indore and now CM Mohan Yadav's Youth Conclave in Bhopal — suggest a growing political focus on Gen Z.