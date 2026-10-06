MP’s Maheshwar MLA Rajkumar Mev Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Seeks Sports Stadium And Development Works | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation from the Maheshwar Assembly constituency, led by MLA Rajkumar Mev, met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal and discussed development works and expansion of public facilities in the constituency.

BJP mandal president Vikram Patel said the delegation thanked the Chief Minister for the approved four-lane road project, CM Rise School, proposed civil hospital and 'Ahilya Lok' in Maheshwar.

Mev also proposed a grand sports stadium and garden in Maheshwar. The delegation raised demands for construction and other development works in Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Karahi and Balwara divisions.

Mev also requested inclusion of the 'Bharud community' as a sub-caste of the Dhangar community.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav heard the delegation’s demands and assured support and necessary guidance for expanding road, education, health and sports facilities.

The delegation said development works in the region were gaining momentum with state government support.

BJP Mandal President Vikram Patel, Dinesh Yadav, Sunil Bijwa, Yashraj Yadav and Shailendra Sohni were present during the meeting.