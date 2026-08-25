Indore Crime Branch Seizes ₹4 Crore Properties Linked to Land Extortion Accused Mukhtiyar Amid Investigation

Crime Branch Seizes ₹4 Crore Properties Linked to Land Extortion Accused Mukhtiyar Amid Investigation In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Crime Branch has seized properties worth around ₹4 crore allegedly linked to notorious land extortion accused Mukhtiyar, who was recently arrested for allegedly demanding money from landowners in exchange for vacating illegally occupied plots.

The action followed a search of his residence that led police to documents related to warehouses, shops and multiple properties.

According to the report, on Monday, a Crime Branch team led by TI Jitendra Yadav visited Mukhtiyar's residence, where documents related to a warehouse and shops constructed within an illegal shed were discovered.

Following the investigation, after failing to receive satisfactory information, the team inspected the associated properties on-site and proceeded to seize them.

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Case registered in 2018 after video shows Mukhtiyar forcing minor to lick shoe

Vijay Nagar police, in 2018, registered a case against Mukhtiyar after a video went viral showing him threatening a minor and forcing him to lick a toilet seat.

According to the police, around 35 criminal cases have been registered against Mukhtiyar to date. Even after his release from jail, Mukhtiyar faced allegations of encroaching upon land in the Radhika Kunj area.

He was recently arrested by the Crime Branch for demanding money from landowners in exchange for vacating illegally occupied land.

According to Crime Branch officials, an FIR had been registered concerning four plots linked to Mukhtiyar.

Upon visiting the site, documents for three additional plots were also found; based on this, a total of approximately seven properties have been seized.

Information regarding the matter has been sought from the Municipal Corporation and the Revenue Department.

The investigation revealed that some plots exceed 10,000 square feet in area, while others range between 2,000 and 5,000 square feet.

The police have currently seized properties worth approximately ₹4 crore, and the scrutiny of related documents is ongoing.