Cheetahs Get 3rd Habitat As CM Mohan Yadav Releases 2 Cheetahs In Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday released two cheetahs in the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in Sagar district, marking the expansion of the cheetah conservation project.

After Kuno National Park in Sheopur district and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Mandsaur, the tiger reserve in the Bundelkhand region will be the third cheetah habitat in MP.

CM Yadav released cheetahs Vyom and Neera in Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve (VDTR), an official said.

“On the concluding day of Wildlife Conservation Week, a historic chapter in wildlife conservation was added to Sagar and Bundelkhand, with the CM releasing two cheetahs, brought from Kuno, into the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, making it the third habitat for cheetahs,” an official said.

The VDTR, also known as the Nauradehi Tiger Reserve, is Madhya Pradesh’s largest tiger habitat, spanning about 2,339 square kilometres across Sagar, Damoh, and Narsinghpur districts.

Established in 1997, the area was designated a tiger reserve on September 20, 2023, after being integrated with the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, officials said.

The area is home to diverse wildlife species, including tigers, leopards, chital, sambar, nilgai, and bears, and is also important for conserving the endangered Indian vulture species, they said.

Special arrangements have been made on approximately 439 hectares for the protection and adaptation of cheetahs. A secure habitat equipped with modern enclosures (bomas) and other facilities has been created.

The Forest Department has ensured the safety, regular monitoring, and health care of the cheetahs. Additionally, a safe and conducive ecosystem has been developed for other wildlife in the area (VDTR), they said.

According to the officials, the presence of cheetahs will boost wildlife tourism in Sagar and Bundelkhand, creating new employment opportunities and boosting the local economy. PTI MAS NSK NR