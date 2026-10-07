Buffalo Express Arrives! Two Buffaloes Take Platform Stroll At Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati Station, Make Platform Dirty

Buffalo Express Arrives! Two Buffaloes Take Platform Stroll At Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati Station | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rani Kamlapati Railway Station had two unusual ‘passengers’ on its platform — and neither seemed to be worried about tickets, security checks, nor even catching a train. Two buffaloes casually walked onto the platform, passed through a crowd of passengers and even moved close to a train, leaving passengers and vendors shocked. The uninvited cattle even left dung droppings at the platform, making the public space dirty!

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हमारी भैंसें, मुसाफिरों से कम हैं के! ये देश का।पहला विश्वस्तरीय निजी रानी कमलापति रेलवे स्टेशन हैं जहां भैंसे भी टहलने आती हैं https://t.co/l4ZMdbLcDx — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 7, 2026

In the video, two buffaloes can be seen casually walking through a crowded platform and approaching a train, and passengers make way for them.

The incident has left one obvious question — how did two buffaloes manage to reach the railway platform in the first place?

No Ticket, Straight To Platform!

Passengers normally need a valid ticket to enter railway platforms, but these four-legged visitors apparently found their own route. The animals could be seen moving freely through the station without any immediate obstruction.

Fortunately, no passenger was injured and no untoward incident was reported. However, the buffaloes getting so close to passengers and a train has raised concerns about safety and the entry of stray animals into the station premises.

The video quickly caught attention on social media, where the unusual sight of buffaloes taking a relaxed stroll through one of Bhopal’s prominent railway stations became a talking point.

Railway authorities said they had taken note of the matter and were investigating how the animals entered the station. Appropriate action would be taken following the inquiry, officials said.

The incident has also raised questions over whether entry points or other gaps around the station need to be secured to prevent animals from reaching platforms.

For passengers, however, it was certainly not an everyday railway experience. While everyone else waited for their trains, the two unexpected visitors simply walked in, toured the platform and gave Bhopal a rather unusual ‘buffalo express’ moment.