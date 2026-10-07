Bhopal Doctor Attacks Ex-Girlfriend, Cousin With Air Gun; Attempts Suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor allegedly fired an air gun at his ex-girlfriend and her cousin at her house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday night and later attempted suicide by hanging himself at his home. His friends spotted him hanging, brought him down and rushed him to hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

The incident took place around 11 pm at the Patanjali complex under the Gandhinagar police station limits. The injured woman and her cousin were also taken to hospital and discharged later that night after treatment.

According to police, the accused was identified as Dr Naveen Ruhela, while the woman was identified as Dr Shweta Thakur. Her cousin, Ashutosh Thakur, was also injured in the attack.

Further, police said Naveen arrived at Shweta’s house around 11 pm and entered on the pretext of talking to her. He then allegedly fired the air gun at Shweta’s head and at Ashutosh’s chest and abdomen.

After the attack, Naveen returned to his house and allegedly tried to hang himself. His friends noticed him, brought him down from the noose and rushed him to hospital.

Police said Naveen admitted to firing the air gun.

Had Separated Six Months Ago

According to police, Naveen and Shweta lived in separate houses in the same colony and were pursuing postgraduate studies at RKDF.

The two had been in a live-in relationship for around one-and-a-half years before separating about six months ago. Shweta had returned to Bhopal from her home in Gujarat on Monday along with her cousin Ashutosh.

Gandhinagar police station SHO Sunil Chaturvedi said a case of attempted murder had been registered. Police were recording statements from Shweta and Ashutosh, while the accused remained hospitalised.

Further investigation was underway to establish the circumstances that led to the attack.