 ‘Strengthen, Don’t Split RGPV,' Staff Launch Protest Against Three-University Proposal In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal‘Strengthen, Don’t Split RGPV,' Staff Launch Protest Against Three-University Proposal In Bhopal

‘Strengthen, Don’t Split RGPV,' Staff Launch Protest Against Three-University Proposal In Bhopal

Teachers, officers and employees of RGPV in Bhopal protested the state government’s proposal to split the technical university into three zonal universities. Wearing black bands, they demanded protection of RGPV’s existing structure and funds. Staff suggested upgrading nodal centres in Jabalpur and Ujjain instead and announced phased protests till October 16.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 07, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
‘Strengthen, Don’t Split RGPV,' Staff Launch Protest Against Three-University Proposal In Bhopal
‘Strengthen, Don’t Split RGPV’: Staff Launch Protest Against Three-University Proposal In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers, officers and employees of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) staged a protest on Tuesday against the state government’s proposal to split the university into three zonal universities.

The protesters wore black bands and raised slogans against the proposal, demanding that RGPV’s existing structure and accumulated funds be protected.

They said the state’s only technical university should be strengthened rather than divided after 28 years of its establishment.

Read Also
‘Get Out, Or I’ll Misbehave’ — MLA Atif Aqeel Confronts Bhopal Metro Officials Over...
‘Get Out, Or I’ll Misbehave’ — MLA Atif Aqeel Confronts Bhopal Metro Officials Over...

Amar Ahire, president of the RGPV Permanent and Daily Wage Employees’ Association, said the staff did not oppose the creation of new technical universities but objected to splitting RGPV for that purpose.

He suggested upgrading the existing nodal centres in Jabalpur and Ujjain instead.

The three employees’ organisations have announced a phased protest till October 16. From October 6 to 9, demonstrations will be held from noon to 1.30 pm, followed by protests from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm from October 12 to 16.

Read Also
Birth, Death Certificate Rules Tightened In Bhopal From October 5, Delayed Registration Faces...
Birth, Death Certificate Rules Tightened In Bhopal From October 5, Delayed Registration Faces...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source