‘Strengthen, Don’t Split RGPV’: Staff Launch Protest Against Three-University Proposal In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers, officers and employees of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) staged a protest on Tuesday against the state government’s proposal to split the university into three zonal universities.

The protesters wore black bands and raised slogans against the proposal, demanding that RGPV’s existing structure and accumulated funds be protected.

They said the state’s only technical university should be strengthened rather than divided after 28 years of its establishment.

Amar Ahire, president of the RGPV Permanent and Daily Wage Employees’ Association, said the staff did not oppose the creation of new technical universities but objected to splitting RGPV for that purpose.

He suggested upgrading the existing nodal centres in Jabalpur and Ujjain instead.

The three employees’ organisations have announced a phased protest till October 16. From October 6 to 9, demonstrations will be held from noon to 1.30 pm, followed by protests from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm from October 12 to 16.