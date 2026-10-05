Birth, Death Certificate Rules Tightened In Bhopal From October 5, Delayed Registration Faces Stricter Checks | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New rules for birth and death certificate registration have come into effect in Bhopal, with the Municipal Corporation enforcing stricter verification for delayed registrations and certificate-related changes from Monday.

The move is aimed at curbing the fake certificate menace and improving transparency.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 provides for a unified database of registered births and deaths at the national level, with state-level databases also to be maintained.

The national database may, with prescribed approvals, be used for databases relating to Aadhaar, electoral rolls, ration cards, passports, driving licences, property registration and population records.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said that births and deaths reported after 30 days but within one year require written permission from the district registrar or prescribed authority.

For cases reported after one year, registration requires an order from the district magistrate, sub-divisional magistrate or an executive magistrate authorised by the district magistrate, after verification.

The Act also provides for appeals against orders of the registrar or district registrar, with appeals to be filed within 30 days.

Birth certificate becomes key identity document

The amended law provides for a unified electronic database of registered births and deaths at the national and state levels.

For people born after the Act's commencement, the birth certificate can serve as proof of date and place of birth for school admission, driving licence, voter list, marriage registration, government employment, passport and Aadhaar.

Penalties for false information

The amendment also increases accountability for persons responsible for providing information. Certain designated informants who knowingly provide false information can face a fine of up to Rs 1,000 for each birth or death.

Corrections face stricter scrutiny

BMC registrar Satyaprakash Bargaiya said even corrections such as spelling mistakes or adding a surname are now being subjected to a stricter approval process.

Officials said the additional verification may lengthen the process but will help prevent misuse.

For death certificates, applicants are required to submit the original crematorium or graveyard receipt. Bargaiya further said the new system would help curb fake certificates and increase transparency.