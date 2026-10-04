 CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation Stone For IISER Bhopal-ATRI Campus On 52 Acres, Focus On AI, Quantum Tech & Drones
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HomeBhopalCM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation Stone For IISER Bhopal-ATRI Campus On 52 Acres, Focus On AI, Quantum Tech & Drones

CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation Stone For IISER Bhopal-ATRI Campus On 52 Acres, Focus On AI, Quantum Tech & Drones

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid the foundation stone for the IISER Bhopal-ATRI Campus and unveiled a Swami Vivekananda statue on Saturday. The state has allotted 52 acres for the campus, which will focus on quantum and advanced materials, drones, sustainable systems, medical diagnostics, artificial intelligence and robotics.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 03, 2026, 10:06 PM IST
CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation Stone For IISER Bhopal-ATRI Campus On 52 Acres, Focus On AI, Quantum Tech & Drones
CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation Stone For IISER Bhopal-ATRI Campus On 52 Acres, Focus On AI, Quantum Tech & Drones | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the IISER Bhopal-ATRI Campus and unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated IISER Bhopal and emphasised the relevance of Swami Vivekananda's teachings for young people.

He appreciated the institute's efforts to integrate modern scientific education with India's traditional values.

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The Madhya Pradesh government has allotted 52 acres of land to IISER Bhopal for developing the new campus, which will focus on advanced research, innovation, education and skill development.

The proposed campus will concentrate on five key technology areas: quantum and advanced materials, drone technology, sustainable systems, medical devices and diagnostics, and artificial intelligence and robotics.

The ceremony was held at the institute in the presence of NITI Aayog member Prof. Gobardhan Das and Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma.

IISER Bhopal director Prof Raghuvir Singh Tomar and faculty members, staff and students also attended the event.

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