Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Exhibition On New Criminal Laws In Bhopal, Approves ₹101 Crore To Gaushalas | VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a 5-day exhibition on the new criminal laws at BHEL Dussehra Ground in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal. The exhibition was organised by Madhya Pradesh Police to explain the criminal justice process to the public.

Addressing the gathering the minister said the new criminal laws focus on justice rather than punishment and are designed to protect citizens’ dignity, property and life. He said the new system aims to ensure that cases, from the filing of an FIR to the Supreme Court, are concluded within 3 years.

Speaking about Madhya Pradesh’s dairy sector, Shah called cattle rearers a positive symbol of the state’s “White Revolution”. He urged them to work towards the target of increasing milk collection to 50 lakh litres.

Shah also said the government is committed to making Madhya Pradesh drug-free. “We will make Madhya Pradesh drug-free. We will take strong action against narcotics. I have come here to assure every mother that after December 31, 2029, there will be no place for drugs in Madhya Pradesh for your sons and daughters,” he said.

The exhibition showcases the entire journey of a criminal case, beginning with the reporting of a crime and continuing through police investigation, evidence collection, arrest, prosecution and delivery of justice by the court.

It also explains 145 time-bound provisions under the new criminal laws. The roles of police, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), prosecution, prison authorities and other departments have also been highlighted.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Digital technology, forensic investigation and court procedures are being explained through stalls, videos, digital screens, posters and models.

After inaugurating the exhibition, Shah attended a Gopalak Sammelan at the same venue, where around 35,000 cattle rearers from 11 districts participated.

During the programme, ₹101 crore was provided to gaushalas. Shah also virtually laid the foundation stone for a ₹255-crore dairy plant being developed in Ujjain.

Shah also held a meeting with senior police officials from the Centre and Madhya Pradesh during his Bhopal visit.

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FP Photo

'MP working towards White Revolution,' says CM Mohan Yadav

Addressing the event, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state is working towards 'White Revolution 2.0' to increase milk collection from the current 12 lakh litres to 50 lakh litres through cooperative societies. He said around 80 lakh livestock farmers are part of the state’s development journey and efforts are being made to increase farmers’ income through dairy, goat and poultry farming.

The CM said Madhya Pradesh has around six crore livestock, but milk production remains below its potential. The government is operating mobile veterinary hospitals and developing Vrindavan villages in all 313 blocks. He also announced that assistance for cows kept in gaushalas will be doubled from ₹20 to ₹40 per cow.