 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In Bhopal, Packed October 3 Schedule Includes Five Major Events
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HomeBhopalUnion Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In Bhopal, Packed October 3 Schedule Includes Five Major Events

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In Bhopal, Packed October 3 Schedule Includes Five Major Events

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bhopal on October 2 ahead of a packed schedule of five programmes on October 3. His engagements include a criminal laws exhibition, Gopalak conference, official meeting, narcotics press conference and an IISER event where he will lay a foundation stone and unveil a Swami Vivekananda statue.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 02, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In Bhopal, Packed October 3 Schedule Includes Five Major Events
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In Bhopal, Packed October 3 Schedule Includes Five Major Events | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bhopal on Friday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP's state unit president HemantKhandelwal, Speaker NarendraTomar, ministers, legislators, and officials of the state government welcomed him at the state hangar.

After reaching the hotel, Shah held discussions with the state leaders for some time.

He took feedback on the political scene in the state and Rahul Gandhi's visit. Shah will speak to party leaders on Saturday morning.

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Shah has five programmes in the state capital: he will inaugurate a state-level exhibition on BharatiyaNyaySanhita at Dussehra Maidan, BHEL and participate in conference of the state cow keepers' conference.

At a private hotel, he will discuss issues pending between the centre and the state government. He will interact with media persons about narcotics.

In the evening, he will reach ISSER Campus Bhauri to lay the foundation of an extended campus.

Afterwards, he will unveil a statue of Swami Vivekanand and leave for Delhi at 8 pm.

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