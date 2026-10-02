Bhopal Train Updates: Bina-Kota-Bina Passenger, Itarsi-Bhopal Express Affected; 22 Trains Cancelled, 23 Diverted In October | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Train services passing through the Bhopal railway division will remain affected in October due to infrastructure work, yard remodelling and redevelopment work at Bina-Agasod, Kasara and Kota Junction. According to the Railways, 22 trains will remain fully cancelled on different dates, while 23 trains will be diverted. Two trains will also remain partially cancelled.

Among the major cancelled trains are the Bhopal-Gwalior Intercity, Bhopal-Damoh Rajyarani Express, Bhopal-Khajuraho Mahamana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shridham Express and several MEMU services connecting Bina.

The Itarsi-Bhopal Express and Bhopal-Itarsi Express will remain partially cancelled from Oct 9 to 15. Both trains will short-terminate or originate at Damoh during this period.

23 Trains Diverted

Work on the third railway line at Kasara will lead to the diversion of 23 trains on different dates between Oct 14 and 17. Several Mumbai-bound trains and services originating from Mumbai will operate via alternative routes.

Meanwhile, redevelopment work on Platform No 3 at Kota Junction will continue until Oct 18. The Bina-Kota-Bina Passenger will short-terminate and originate at Sogaria, while the Bhopal-Jodhpur and Jabalpur-Ajmer trains will bypass Kota Junction via the Gurla-Sogaria route.

The Railways has clarified that the Rani Kamalapati-Santragachi Humsafar Express and its return service will operate normally in October. Their cancellations have been rescheduled to Dec 9 and 10, respectively.

Passengers have been advised to check train timings, diverted routes and operational status through Rail Madad 139, the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), the Rail One app or other authorised railway information channels before beginning their journey.