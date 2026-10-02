Army Recruitment Rally: West Central Railway To Run 3 Unreserved Special Trains; Check Routes, Dates & Timings | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway (WCR) is set to operate 3 unreserved special trains in Madhya Pradesh for candidates travelling to the Army recruitment rally in October. The Army recruitment rally special trains will connect Makronia, Morena and Bhind, with halts at key stations including Sagar, Khurai, Jhansi and Gwalior. The additional railway services aim to handle the expected passenger rush and provide convenient travel for candidates from several cities across the region.

A large number of candidates are expected to travel for the Army recruitment rally, which could lead to a heavy rush on regular trains. To manage the additional passenger load, the railway has scheduled the unreserved special trains on different dates in October.

All three Army recruitment rally special train services will be unreserved, allowing candidates to travel with general tickets.

Makronia-Morena Special Train

Train No 01711/01712 will operate between Makronia and Morena as an unreserved special train for Army recruitment rally candidates.

The Makronia-Morena special train will leave Makronia on Oct 1, 2 and 3, making three trips. In the return direction, it will leave Morena on Oct 2, 3 and 4.

The train will depart from Makronia at 6 pm and reach Morena at 4 am the next day. From Morena, it will leave at 5 am and reach Makronia at 2 pm.

The Army recruitment rally special train will stop at Sagar, Khurai, Malkhedi, Agasod and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi stations. It will have 10 general coaches and two SLR coaches.

Morena-Makronia Special Train

Train No 01831/01832 will also operate between Morena and Makronia for candidates travelling to the Army recruitment rally.

The Morena-Makronia special train will run on Oct 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8, making six trips. The return service from Makronia will operate on Oct 2, 4, 5, 6 and 7, making five trips.

The unreserved special train will stop at Sagar, Khurai, Malkhedi, Agasod, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Datia, Gwalior and Banmore. It will have six general coaches and one SLR/D coach.

Bhind-Makronia Special Train

Train No 01833/01834 will operate between Bhind and Makronia for Army recruitment rally candidates travelling from Bhind and nearby areas.

The Bhind-Makronia special train will leave Bhind for Makronia on Oct 2, 7, 9, 10 and 11. In the return direction, it will operate from Makronia to Bhind on Oct 3, 10, 11 and 12.

The special train will halt at Soni, Gohad Road, Gwalior, Datia, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Agasod, Malkhedi, Khurai and Sagar, among other stations.

The special railway services are expected to reduce crowding on regular trains and help candidates from distant areas reach the Army recruitment rally on time.

West Central Railway has advised candidates to travel only with valid unreserved tickets and follow railway guidelines at stations. Information about the Army recruitment rally special trains is also being provided through station notice boards, enquiry counters and announcement systems.