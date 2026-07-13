Army Recruitment Rally In Bhopal From July 28 To August 8; Open For Eligible Candidates From 15 Districts-- Check Details

Army Recruitment Rally In Bhopal From July 28 To August 8; Eligible Men From 15 Districts To Take Part | Representative Image (X @proshillong)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Army recruitment rally will be conducted at the International Sports Complex in Bhopal's Nathoo Barkheda from July 28 to August 8.

The rally is an opportunity for eligible male candidates from 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to take part in the recruitment process.

It will include recruitment for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical and Agniveer Tradesman categories.

Separate recruitment for Religious Teacher (Dharmguru) and Havildar Education will also be conducted for eligible candidates from all districts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Ahead of the event, Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra held a review meeting with officials from various departments on Monday to assess preparations.

He directed all departments to ensure smooth arrangements so that candidates do not face any inconvenience during the recruitment drive.

The Collector instructed officials to provide safe drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, medical facilities, ambulances, temporary resting areas, sanitation, mobile toilets and proper traffic management at the venue.

During the meeting, Colonel Jaishankar Singh, Director, Army Recruiting Office (ARO), briefed officials on the recruitment process and technical requirements.

The Collector directed the Municipal Corporation, Public Health Engineering Department, electricity company, health department, police and other agencies to complete preparations as per the micro plan.

The recruitment rally for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical and Agniveer Tradesman will be open to male candidates from Ashoknagar, Bhopal, Betul, Chhindwara, Damoh, Guna, Harda, Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Panna, Pandhurna, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore and Vidisha districts.

The Indian Army conducted the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) from June 1 to 12, and the results were declared on July 12 on the official Join Indian Army website.

Website: https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

Candidates who qualified in the written examination are now eligible to participate in the physical and other stages of the recruitment process.

Admit cards are being emailed to eligible candidates from July 13. Candidates will be allowed entry to the rally venue only on the date and time mentioned on their admit cards.

Applicants must carry their admit card, all required documents and a smartphone with internet connectivity linked to their Aadhaar-registered mobile number, as this has been made mandatory for participation.