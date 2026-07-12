Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 Declared At joinindianarmy.nic.in; What's Next?

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026: The Indian Army has declared the results of the Agniveer Recruitment Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based test can now check the ARO-wise (Army Recruiting Office) and ZRO-wise (Zonal Recruiting Office) merit lists on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The result has been released in PDF format and contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates can download the merit list corresponding to their recruitment zone and search for their roll number using the Ctrl+F function.

Direct Link To Check Result

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026: How To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Enter the captcha to access the homepage.

Step 3: Navigate to the JCO/OR/Agniveer Enrolment section.

Step 4: Click on the CEE Results link.

Step 5: Select your respective ARO or ZRO.

Step 6: Download the result PDF.

Step 7: Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.

Step 8: Save the PDF for future reference.

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026: Details Mentioned In Indian Army Agniveer Merit List 2026

Candidates should carefully verify the information mentioned in the result PDF. The merit list typically includes:

Name of the recruiting organisation

Army Recruiting Office (ARO)

Zonal Recruiting Office (ZRO)

Roll numbers of shortlisted candidates

Result declaration date

Instructions for the next stage of recruitment

If any discrepancy is found, candidates should contact the concerned recruiting office.

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026: Physical Rally Dates

The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was conducted from June 1 to June 16, 2026, across the country.

Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will now appear for the Physical Rally, which is scheduled to be held from July 20 to July 27, 2026. The rally will include the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), followed by a Medical Examination, Document Verification, and an Adaptability Test. The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates' performance in all stages and the availability of vacancies.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for multiple categories, including:

Agniveer General Duty (GD)

Agniveer Technical

Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical (SKT)

Agniveer Tradesman

Women Military Police (WMP)