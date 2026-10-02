Bhopal Traffic Diversions On October 3 For Amit Shah’s BHEL Dussehra Ground Programme; Check Routes To Avoid

Bhopal Traffic Diversions On October 3 For Amit Shah’s BHEL Dussehra Ground Programme |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Traffic Police have issued a detailed advisory for Saturday, Oct 3, in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s programme at BHEL Dussehra Ground. Traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in place from 9 am until the event concludes.

Heavy traffic is expected around BHEL Dussehra Ground, Govindpura Turning, Anna Nagar T-junction, Career College, Sadbhavana Square, BHEL Gate No. 6, Mahatma Gandhi Square and Security Line Square.

Goods vehicles, heavy vehicles, commercial vehicles and other restricted vehicles will not be allowed on roads surrounding the programme venue during the restrictions.

Alternative Routes For Commuters

Mahatma Gandhi Square to Career College: Use Barkhedi Gulab Udyan T-junction → Kasturba Hospital → ISBT/Chetak Bridge.

Chetak Bridge/Govindpura Turning to Mahatma Gandhi Square: Use Sanchi Dairy cut-point → Kasturba Hospital → Gulab Udyan Road → Barkheda Market → Mahatma Gandhi Square.

Awadhpuri to MP Nagar: Use the road behind St Xavier’s School → Barkheda Market → AIIMS Hospital.

ITI T-junction towards Chetak Bridge/ISBT: Traffic will be diverted through Security Line Square → Sanvatika Petrol Pump T-junction → Chetak Bridge.

Arrangements For Buses Carrying Event Attendees

Buses coming from Sehore, Phanda and Khajuri will travel via Bhouri Bypass, Bhanpur Depot, Mubarakpur, Lambakheda, Chopra Kalan, Patel Nagar, Anand Nagar, Ratnagiri and Piplani before dropping passengers at BHEL Gate No. 6. They will then park at Jamboree Ground.

Buses from Rajgarh/Biaora and Parvalia will travel via Mubarakpur, Lambakheda, Chopra Kalan, Patel Nagar, Anand Nagar, Ratnagiri and Piplani to BHEL Gate No. 6 before proceeding to Jamboree Ground for parking.

Buses from Vidisha and Sukhi Sevania will use Chopra Kalan → Patel Nagar → Anand Nagar → Ratnagiri → Piplani → Mahatma Gandhi Square → BHEL Gate No. 6. Parking will be at Jamboree Ground.

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Buses from Raisen will use Patel Nagar Bypass → Khajuri Kalan → SOS Road → Mahatma Gandhi Square → BHEL Gate No. 6. They will then park at Jamboree Ground.

Buses from Harda and Narmadapuram will use the 11 Mile Outer Bypass → Khajuri Kalan → SOS Road → Mahatma Gandhi Square → BHEL Gate No. 6. Parking will be at Jamboree Ground.

Buses Coming From Bhopal City

Buses using Prabhat Square and ITI T-junction will drop passengers at Hem School and park at CISF Ground.

Buses using Board Office → Chetak Bridge → Anna Nagar → Career College T-junction → Hem School will drop passengers there and park opposite Jawaharlal Nehru School and at the Security Line Colony ground.

Changes For Regular Passenger Buses

Buses from Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Chhindwara and Betul can reach ISBT via 11 Mile and Habibganj Naka. They will not be allowed to proceed from ISBT towards Nadra Bus Stand.

Buses from Sagar, Chhatarpur and Damoh can reach ISBT via Patel Nagar Bypass → 11 Mile → Habibganj Naka. They will also not be allowed beyond ISBT towards Nadra Bus Stand.

Buses arriving from Indore and Ujjain will terminate at or use Halalpur Bus Stand and will not be permitted beyond Halalpur towards Lalghati.

Buses from Guna, Rajgarh and Biaora can reach Halalpur Bus Stand via Mubarakpur Bypass → Gandhinagar → Lalghati. They will not be allowed to proceed from Lalghati towards the city.

Traffic Police have advised residents to plan their journeys and use alternative routes to avoid congestion around BHEL Dussehra Ground.