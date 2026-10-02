Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate Exhibition On New Criminal Laws, Policing In Bhopal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Open Exhibition On New Criminal Laws, Policing In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate an exhibition installed by the state police on Oct 3 that illustrates the entire process from the commission of a crime to the delivery of justice, along with a list of achievements.

The exhibition will feature 145 time-bound provisions under the new laws, educating the public on how to stay informed about crimes affecting them.

The exhibition is being organised at the BHEL Dussehra Ground for a duration of five days.

The entire sequence of events, ranging from the reporting of a crime to the police, the initiation of an investigation, evidence collection and the arrest of the accused, through to prosecution in court and the final delivery of justice, will be showcased at the exhibition for five days.

The exhibition will highlight the roles of the police alongside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), prosecution, prison authorities and other related departments.

Aspects ranging from the use of digital technology to forensic investigations and court procedures will be explained through stalls, videos, digital screens, posters and models.