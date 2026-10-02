DRI Seizes 7 Kg Amphetamine Worth ₹ 5.69 Crore In Indore; Three Held In Bhopal

DRI Seizes 7.116 Kg Amphetamine Worth ₹ 5.69 Crore In Indore; Three Held In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 7.116 kg of amphetamine worth Rs 5.69 crore and arrested three suspected drug traffickers near Bicholi Mardana in Indore on Thursday, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence that three persons travelling in a black Karnataka-registered SUV would be trafficking amphetamine, DRI officers, along with Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) personnel, mounted surveillance at the Ujjain-Dewas Toll Plaza early on Thursday.

The suspected vehicle was soon spotted approaching the toll plaza. When officers signalled it to stop, the driver broke through the barricade and sped away.

DRI and CBN officers pursued the vehicle in a high-speed chase for around 1.5 hours before intercepting it at a petrol pump near Bicholi Mardana.

The vehicle and its three occupants were then taken to the DRI Indore office for a detailed search. Officers found 21 packets concealed inside the spare tyre mounted on the SUV's rear door. The packets contained a whitish-yellow crystalline substance that tested positive for amphetamine using an NDPS field test kit.