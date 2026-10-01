Bhopal Ward 22 Residents Receive Dirty Water For Fourth Straight Day; Woman Shares VIDEO Showing Blackish Water In Bottle & Bucket

Ward 22 Residents Allegedly Receive Dirty Water For Four Days, Bhopal Woman Shares VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Ward No. 22 in Bhopal have reportedly been receiving dirty water for the past three to four days, raising concerns about their health and safety. A woman from the locality shared a video showing the condition of the supplied water and alleged that officials had failed to address the problem despite repeated complaints.

Woman Shows Dirty Water In Video

In the video, the woman displays dirty water collected in a bucket and a bottle. She claims that the water is so dirty that residents cannot even wash their hands with it, let alone drink it.

"Main Ward Number 22 mein niwas karti hoon. Aur yahan par 3-4 din se lagataar itna ganda paani supply ho raha hai. Ye ganda paani peene ke liye majboor hain hamare Bhopal sheher ki janta."

(I live in Ward No. 22, where extremely dirty water has been supplied continuously for the past three to four days. People in Bhopal are being forced to drink dirty water.)

Repeated Complaints Allegedly Ignored

The woman alleged that she had repeatedly contacted the concerned officials over the phone, requesting them to inspect the water supply, but nobody had visited the locality.

"Isi ko lekar main 3-4 din se lagataar adhikariyon se phone pe ye samasya bata rahi hoon ki ganda paani aa raha hai, uspe dhyan diya jaye. Magar wahan se koi bhi aaya nahi hai check karne ke liye."

(I have been calling officials continuously for three to four days, informing them about the dirty water and requesting action. However, nobody has come to inspect the problem.)

She further alleged that officials had repeatedly promised to visit but had taken no action.

"Wahan se bas yahi hume jawab milta hai ki kal dekh lenge aake, parso dekh lenge aake. Aap dekh sakte hain ki ye paani peene layak toh kya, isse haath bhi nahi dhoya ja sakta."

(We are repeatedly told that officials will come tomorrow or the day after. You can see that this water is not fit for drinking; we cannot even wash our hands with it.)

The video has raised concerns about the quality of water supplied to the locality. The safety of the water has not been independently verified, and an official response to the woman's allegations was not immediately available.