Twisha Sharma Death - Bhopal District And Sessions Court Reserves Order On Samarth’s Default Bail Plea; Verdict On Oct 5 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Thursday reserved its order on the default bail plea of Samarth Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case. The order will be pronounced on Oct 5.

The default bail application filed by accused Samarth Singh before the magistrate was taken up for hearing on Thursday. Arguments were heard and objections were filed on behalf of the objector through counsel advocate Ankur Pandey.

Besides, the regular bail application filed by accused Giribala Singh is listed for final hearing on Oct 8 before the High Court. It is clarified that no charges have been dropped by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in respect of the dowry death. The CBI sought permission from the magistrate court to further investigate the aspect of dowry, and the magistrate court allowed it.

A transfer petition has been filed by the victim’s father, Navnidhi Sh Navindhia, before the Supreme Court of India seeking transfer of the trial from Madhya Pradesh to another state.

The principal grounds raised in the petition include that the trial has been transferred to the same court of ADJ Pallavi Dwivedi that had granted anticipatory bail to accused Giribala Singh, which was later quashed by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur.

The petition also cites alleged interference by the accused in the investigation, the influence wielded by the accused, phone calls made by the accused after the incident, and various pieces of evidence and statements filed by the CBI that indicate interference by the accused.